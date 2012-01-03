Firefox Profilemaker

Fake another Useragent Using a popular useragent string avoids attracting attention i.e. with an Iceweasel UA. (keep blank to use the default)

Block Cookies Allow all Cookies Block Cookies, which are not from the site you're visiting. You will rarely notice that something is missing, but it hugely improves your privacy. Block all Cookies. Many sites will not work without cookies. Block 3rd-Party cookies or even all cookies.

Block Referer Always disable referer Send referer only on the same domain Spoof referer (send the same url) Trim referer to the domain name Allow real referer when clicking a link Always allow real referer Firefox tells a website, from which site you're coming (the so called referer). You can find more detailed settings in this ghacks article.

Disable DOM storage Disables DOM storage, which enables so called "supercookies". Some modern sites will not work (i.e. missing "save" functions).

Disable IndexedDB (breaks things) IndexedDB is a way, websites can store structured data. This can be abused for tracking, too. Disabling causes problems when sites depend on it like Tweetdeck or Reddit and extensions that use it to store their data. Some users reported crashing tabs when IndexedDB is disabled. Only disable it, when you know what you're doing.

Disable the Offline Cache. Websites can store up to 500 MB of data in an offline cache, to be able to run even when there is no working internet connection. This could possibly be used to store an user id.

Sessionstore Privacy Store extra session data for any site (Default starting with Firefox 4) Store extra session data for unencrypted (non-HTTPS) sites only (Default before Firefox 4) Never store extra session data This preference controls when to store extra information about a session: contents of forms, scrollbar positions, cookies, and POST data.

Disable Link Prefetching Firefox prefetches the next site on some links, so the site is loaded even when you never click.

Disable speculative website loading. In some situations Firefox already starts loading web pages when the mouse pointer is over a link, i. e. before you actually click. This is to speed up the loading of web pages by a few milliseconds.

Use a private container for new tab page thumbnails Load the pages displayed on the new tab page in a private container when creating thumbnails.

Disable WebGL Disables the WebGL function, to prevent fingerprinting with WebGL. Another issue is, that websites can (ab)use the full power of the graphics card. WebGL is part of some fingerprinting scripts used in the wild. Some interactive websites will not work, which are mostly games.

Override graphics card vendor and model strings in the WebGL API Websites can read the graphics card vendor and model using a WebGL API. This setting overrides both with " " without disabling WebGL.

Disable WebRTC Disables the WebRTC function, which gives away your local ips. Some addons like uBlock origin provide settings to prevent WebRTC from exposing local ips without disabling WebRTC. This can break google meet camera or microphone access.

Disable the clipboardevents. Disable that websites can get notifications if you copy, paste, or cut something from a web page, and it lets them know which part of the page had been selected. This can break pasting copied images.

Disable Search Suggestions Firefox suggests search terms in the search field. This will send everything typed or pasted in the search field to the chosen search engine, even when you did not press enter.

Disable Search Keyword When you mistype some url, Firefox starts a search even from urlbar. This feature is useful for quick searching, but may harm your privacy, when it's unintended.

Disable Fixup URLs When you type "something" in the urlbar and press enter, Firefox tries "something.com", if Fixup URLs is enabled.

