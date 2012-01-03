Firefox Profilemaker

This tool will help you to create a Firefox profile with the defaults you like.
You select which features you want to enable and disable and in the end you get a download link for a zip-file with your profile template. You can for example disable some functions, which send data to Mozilla and Google, or disable several annoying Firefox functions like Mozilla Hello or the Pocket integration.
Each Setting has a short explanation and for the non obvious settings links to resources describing the feature and the possible problems with it.
There are four types of downloads:
user_pref("extensions.autoDisableScopes", 14); line into your prefs.js, otherwise firefox won't install the addons.
firefox -no-remote -ProfileManager
about:support into the url bar.
profile.zip archive into the folder.
enterprise_policy.zip archive to Firefox installation directory.
firefox -no-remote -P profilename.
{ "policies": {} }